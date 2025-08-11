BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Messiah the Angel of YHWH By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
1 month ago

17th of Av, 5725

August 11, 2025


Shalom everyone,


Thank you for visiting my channel. I have been saying for some time that the Messiah is the Angel of YHWH and I preexisted! (Check out my previous video: Mashiach Preexisted, link below).


So, let's go and see who the Bible Code says is the Angel of Hashem who, created before the cosmos and now born in these "last Day" to the family of king David for the salvation and judgement of mankind!


This video is called Messiah the Angel of Hashem, the Angel with God's Name.


Enjoy,

Shiloh - Zemah ben Yishai "Sammy"


Link:

Many of those whose bodies lie dead and buried will rise up, some to everlasting life and some to shame and everlasting disgrace. Daniel12:2 1 Enoch 62 describe the Mashiach as the glorious Son of Man who will judge the nations. 1 Enoch 1:9, where the Lord comes [when I return] with His angels [army] to judge the world: Isaiah 11:1–4 “But with righteousness he shall judge the poor and decide with equity for the meek of the earth; and he shall strike the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips he shall kill the wicked.” The “Elect One” is also described as being given authority to judge the wicked and save the righteous. In 1 Enoch 61:8–9, the Elect One is described as sitting on a throne of glory to judge all of creation: “The Elect One shall sit on the throne of glory, and He shall judge all the works of the holy above in the heaven, and in the balance shall their deeds be weighed.”


Messiah Preexisted

https://youtu.be/yOfsd8wh6L8

Who is the Angel Metatron?

"Jesus like" angel, I say the only angel that looked like man. Christianity trying to accommodate itself into the real Mashiach references. Jesus is dead]

https://readingacts.com/2016/07/13/who-is-the-angel-metatron/


GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim

SAMUEL SALDANA (@samuelsaldana) / X

GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai

AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai

Donate: https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US


messiahend of daysshilohangel of godangel of yhwh
