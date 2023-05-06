BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
END-TIMES TIMELINE: Enoch, Elijah, And The Anti-Christ l PART 2
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
242 views • 05/06/2023

John-Henry Westen


May 4, 2023


Don't miss this final installment of LifeSite's two-part special featuring the Old Testament prophecies of Enoch and Elijah — two of the Bible’s most famous and powerful prophets. LifeSite's two-part special features predictions, revelations, and warnings of future globalist destruction brought by the Anti-Christ.


An expert on end-times prophecies, author Xavier Reyes-Ayral, explains the ancient prophecies given to us in Scripture and suggests that Enoch and Elijah will be the “Two Witnesses” in Revelation 11 who arrive to preach the Gospel. The Two Witnesses will call the world to conversion in Jesus Christ and rebuke the Anti-Christ kingdom and its links to the modern LGBT agenda, New World Order, Freemasonry, and One World Religion.


Reyes-Ayral asserts that Enoch and Elijah will battle the Anti-Christ during his temporary reign — and Reyes-Ayral is explaining in full-detail the warning signs of the end-times in this two-part special sit-down interview. The New World Order is on the rise like never before — prophesied by the Bible and detailed in Our Lady’s messages to mankind.


Watch the final instalment now — don't miss the second and final episode of LifeSite's two-part series on prophecy, the end of the world, and the rise of the Anti-Christ with Marian expert Xavier Reyes-Aryal.


MISSED PART 1? WATCH IT HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-timeline-enoch-elijah-and-the-anti-christ-l-part-1/


christianglobalistprophecycatholicnew world orderlgbtfutureend timesdestructionenochfreemasonryantichristone world religionprophetstwo witnessespreach the gospelrevelationspredictionswarningselijahconversionwarning signsour ladyjohn-henry westenxavier reyes-ayral
