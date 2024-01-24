"Walking Down The Highway" (2023 rock song, REMIX, visualizer video)

In the original release, the bass was mixed in too loud. Hopefully, I fixed that here.
By Six Gun Cross
Walking down the highway, cars line the road
Sitting metal coffins with bodies enclosed
Did they see it coming and try to escape?
From the looks on their faces, they were too late
Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed
I have Jesus and he guides my steps
Walking down the highway I see a camp
It has barbwire and towers and a military stamp
They followed orders and became victims too
All sides lost from a hidden enemy that no one knew
Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed
I have Jesus and he guides my steps
Walking down the highway I see the sunrise
There's woman in the distance that has survived
I smile at her and she asks what do we do?
I take her by the hand and we start things new
Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed
I have Jesus and he guides my steps
