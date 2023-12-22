The Dynamics of Fruit

The first installment of the Fruit of the Spirit series. We look today at what the scriptures say fruit is in the life of a believer.





If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez





Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup





Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...





HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe





To reach Chelle: [email protected]





Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...





Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...





ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...





DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...





Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/r...





Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...