89 The New World Order rainbow flag – Trauma is a thing of the past

Eighty-ninth part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.





Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/





Check out the entire series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1





Sources:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rainbow-diagram-ROYGBIV.svg

https://www.vartoslo.no/regnbue-sentrum-tarjei-kidd-olsen/kommunen-flagger-med-regnbueflagget-rundt-hele-radhuset/177508