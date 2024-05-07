© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Deal, but...
After months of suspense, Palestinian group Hamas made a huge announcement on May 6. The Gaza-based group said that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal. Hamas chief Haniyeh communicated this to Qatar's PM and Egypt's spy chief. But Israel maintained a stoic silence. Watch the full video for more.
