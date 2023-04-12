MEET THE COUPLE REVOLUTIONIZING EDUCATION IN AMERICA from TheHIghwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/meet-the-couple-revolutionizing-education-in-america/
Del is joined in-studio by David and Leila Centner, the visionary
founders of The Centner Academy in Florida, to discuss the remarkable
growth of their school and how they’ve navigated media scrutiny with
resilience and determination. Through their unwavering commitment to
innovative education and personalized learning, the Centners have
created a unique and dynamic educational experience that is cultivating
leaders with heart and business savvy.