Are you tired yet of our Congress giving bombs to Israel to kill all the women and children ? As of today the numbers have doubled and maybe tripled Bombs away in Gaza - kill everybody . .
Published 2 months ago

Total genocide slaughter. The World has turned against Israel. The only supporting it now is the US.  That is because the Zionist Jews control our Congress, our courts, everything.

warnowgaza

