The real criminals, especially in New York City, are out on bail for $25,000 or less. Mr. Guo Wengui has been in custody for over two months and has been denied bail, which is unfair
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 05/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hmlv4daa0
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

那些真正的犯罪分子，特别是在纽约州，以2万5千或更少的钱， 少于1个月的时间被保释出来。郭文贵先生在看守所里已呆了两个多月了，被拒绝了保释，这是不公平的。

The real criminals, especially in New York City, are out on bail for $25,000 or less. Mr. Guo Wengui has been in custody for over two months and has been denied bail, which is unfair.

freedom at the cost of their lives to make a great America.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#nfsc #takedowntheccp

@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
