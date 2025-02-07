Red Pill Nation Hangout #424

0. Trudeau is using Donald Trump's Tariffs to try and stay in power

1 Justin Trudeau is Using Donald Trump to Stay in Power in Canada

2. Tariffs Against Canada by the US started on February 1st

3. The Establishment is trying to label Trump as being like Hitler

4. Mid Air Collision in Washington DC, Air Crash in Philadelphia

5. Trump to eliminate Income Tax?

6. Hollywood Section

A) Captain America Actor Hates America

B) Selena Gomez roasted for crying about immigrants





