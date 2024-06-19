BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mandatory US War Draft 06/19/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
199 views • 11 months ago

Today we see how Canada has a big worry: that the U.S. will start a Civil War. Pastor Stan also shares that the U.S. has automatically registered all male and females between the ages of 18-26 for Selective Service Draft. Finally we see how Russian warships are waiting on a Strike in Ukraine.

 

00:00 - US Civil War

03:46 - NATO Rejects Russia Peace Proposal

04:56 - Selective Service Draft

06:17 - Russian Warships Ready to Strike

12:23 - Russia Announces Ultimatum to NATO

14:32 - End of PetroDollar

18:09 - China’s 90 Warships

18:28 - NATO Chief’s Nuclear Weapons

21:05 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Keywords
russia warships nato nuclear war prophecy club stan johnson prophecy with stan mandatory us war draft
