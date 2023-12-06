SHaDoWCa7 sings We Will Go Home - Song of Exile from King Arthur Movie (2004)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of another fantastic performance by SHaDoWCa7 which was originally posted to her YouTube channel on February 03, 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics:
Land of bear and land of eagle
Land that gave us birth and blessing
Land that called us ever homewards
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
Land of freedom land of heroes
Land that gave us hope and memories
Hear our singing hear our longing
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
Land of sun and land of moonlight
Land that gave us joy and sorrow
Land that gave us love and laughter
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains
When the land is there before us
We have gone home across the mountains
We will go home, we will go home
We will go home across the mountains