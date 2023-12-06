SHaDoWCa7 sings We Will Go Home - Song of Exile from King Arthur Movie (2004)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of another fantastic performance by SHaDoWCa7 which was originally posted to her YouTube channel on February 03, 2012.



---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics:

Land of bear and land of eagle

Land that gave us birth and blessing

Land that called us ever homewards

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

Land of freedom land of heroes

Land that gave us hope and memories

Hear our singing hear our longing

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

Land of sun and land of moonlight

Land that gave us joy and sorrow

Land that gave us love and laughter

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

When the land is there before us

We have gone home across the mountains

We will go home, we will go home

We will go home across the mountains

