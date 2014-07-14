[Q4T E9] [Jul 14, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 09 (883 views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their study/commentary on Revelation, finally stepping into Chapter 2. They discuss the 7 Churches and then spend the bulk of the show talking about who the Nicolaitans were that Jesus said He hates, and why it is still important to obey God, by keeping His commandments. Is Yeshua really coming "as a thief in the night"? If so, to whom? All this and more in this latest episode of Quest 4 Truth!
