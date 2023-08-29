Israel: The Sign of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 13th, 2018
Pastor Dean addresses the Israel and Jew-deniers that call themselves Christians. The rebirth of the nation of Israel in 1948 and the regathering of REAL Jews to the land of Israel is one of the most significant prophecies in the Bible. It is THE SIGN of God that the last days are here. Don't listen to anti-Israel conspiracy theories that go against Scripture.