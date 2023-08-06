HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM THE PEDO SCHOOL BOARDS IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR.





I have had enough.

#Christians have had enough.

#Muslims have had enough.

#Sihks have had enough.

#Hindus have had enough.

#Janists have had enough.

#Budhists have had enough.

#Atheists have had enough.

#Agnostics have had enough.

#Children have had enough.

WE HAVE ALL HAD ENOUGH!





Here is a simple way to protect your children this year.





WATCH THIS VIDEO and SHARE IT EVERYWHERE.





#school #catholicschool #kids #children #protect #safety #soundoffreedom

#pedo #pedophile #lgbtq #lgbtq+ #trans #transgender #transgirl #ontario #schoolboard #kidnap #kidnapping #harm #protection #Canada #USA #America #kevinjjohnston #podcast #podcasts #radioshow #radio



