Fauci and Collins realized that they were implicated in the creation of the virus, so they brought the two authors of the "Proximal Origin" report on board to undermine the theory of a lab leak
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
33 views • 07/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lwt1he3a5

7/11/2023 Congressman Ronny Jackson: Fauci and Collins realized that they were implicated in the creation of the virus, so they brought the two authors of the "Proximal Origin" report on board as tools to undermine the theory of a lab leak.

#CCPVirus #COVID #COVIDorigin #ProximalOrigin #CCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


7/11/2023 国会议员罗尼·杰克逊：福奇和柯林斯博士意识到他们涉嫌参与病毒的制造，所以他们把“近端起源”报告的两个作者拉进他们的阵营作枪手，来竭尽全力打击病毒实验室泄露的理论

#中共病毒 #新冠病毒 #病毒起源 #近端起源 #中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
