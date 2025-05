God Wants to Share Everything, Sincere Desire to Know God’s Truth, Does God Exist? Yes or No Questions

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/GsvlKwbnnnQ

20240721 1400 DT Living Room Tour BE DAY3 PART2





Cut:

08m26s - 18m06s





Website:

www.divinetruth.com

*************









“GOD’S DESIRE FOR YOU IS TO HAVE AS MUCH INFORMATION AT YOUR DISPOSAL AS YOU CAN POSSIBLY HAVE. A GOOD PARENT WOULD DO THAT, WOULDN’T THEY?”

@ 08m44s





“DEVELOPING SINCERITY IS THE KEY TO THE RECEIVING ANSWERS THROUGH THE OPERATION OF THE CONSCIENCE. AS SOON AS YOU DEVELOP A PROPER SINCERITY, YOU WILL RECEIVE INSTANT ANSWERS ON ANY SUBJECT. AS LONG AS YOU HAVE THE PROPER LEVEL OF SINCERITY ABOUT THAT SUBJECT.”

@ 12m12s