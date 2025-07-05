Croatia Today, marking the largest concert in Croatia's history, over 450,000 people gathered at Zagreb’s Hippodrome for a concert by Marko Perković Thompson

But, he's pro-fascist...

Today, over 450,000 people gathered at Zagreb’s Hippodrome for a concert by Marko Perković Thompson, marking the largest ticketed concert in Croatia’s history. Thompson, known for his nationalist themes and associations with Croatia's World War II-era Ustaše regime, has been a polarizing figure, with his concerts banned in several European countries due to concerns over fascist symbolism and rhetoric.

Marko Perković Thompson isn’t just a singer — he’s a symbol of Croatia’s refusal to reckon with its fascist past.

From glorifying the Ustaše to performing at nationalist rallies, his music fuels hate under the guise of patriotism. There’s nothing cultural about fascist nostalgia.

Last image: Entrance to Zagrebački Zbor camp, 1942

“Za dom spremni” (“For the homeland – ready”) above a transit camp used by the Ustaše to deport Jews. The slogan is frequently chanted by Thompson and his fans.

Adding, info next day, July 6th:

Yesterday we posted about the Zagreb concert of controversial Croatian singer Marko Perković Thompson. Today, Croatian media is celebrating the event as a record-breaking success.

According to official figures, approximately 450,000 tickets were sold, while organisers claim up to 504,000 people were in attendance — surpassing the previous record set by Vasco Rossi in Modena in 2017 (225,173 tickets sold).

ℹ️We already explained why Thompson is considered controversial. His concerts are banned in multiple European countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Bosnia. Critics accuse him of promoting or flirting with the ideology and iconography of Croatia’s Nazi-backed WWII Ustaše regime.

We probably upset some Croatians with yesterday’s post — Balkan topics always ignite the comments section — but this can’t be ignored. Below are just two facts from the concert that the media conveniently omits. (We’re not addressing the lyrics or crowd chants — interpretation there is always subjective.)

➡️1. Thompson’s Shirt (Picture 2)

Thompson appeared on stage wearing a shirt with the number 03941158 — the U.S. federal prison number of Zvonko Bušić.

In 1976, Bušić and four accomplices hijacked a TWA plane from New York to Chicago. They also planted a bomb at Grand Central Terminal and demanded U.S. newspapers publish a Croatian nationalist manifesto.

The bomb exploded while police attempted to dismantle it, killing NYPD officer Brian Murray and injuring another. Bušić was convicted of air piracy and murder, sentenced to life in prison, and released in 2008 after serving over 30 years.

➡️2. “Oluja 95” Drone Display (Picture 3)

Among the drone images of Christian symbols was a prominent “OLUJA 95” display — referring to Operation Storm, Croatia’s 1995 military campaign that is internationally recognized as ethnic cleansing of Serbs.

According to Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), the operation resulted in:

- 200,000+ Serbs expelled from the Krajina region in a matter of days

- At least 600 Serb civilians killed, many of them elderly or disabled

- Widespread looting and burning of Serb villages

- Deliberate shelling of civilian areas including Knin, Benkovac, and Obrovac

The ICTY confirmed that Croatian forces torched tens of thousands of Serb homes, preventing return. Civilians who stayed behind were executed, with killings documented in Grubori, Gošić, and Varivode.

We’re quoting Western, internationally recognized sources here deliberately — to prevent the predictable accusations of “Serbian propaganda.” Of course, numbers will still be disputed in the comments — depending on which side you’re on.

There were several other displays that would be considered highly controversial, but we chose not to address them — mainly because they involve chants, song lyrics, and additional drone visuals that are difficult to explain clearly in a post format for our audience.