Opiate of the People - Chapter 17

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!





Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel





Taking advantage of the summer school holiday—and of his new understanding with Roger—Ari spent the next two months traveling. How he wanted to go back to China to seek out the few leaders who he knew had escaped the purge! Yet to do so would only endanger them. He was getting money to them through established channels that were still functioning. Communications were coming out—but there was nothing else he could do to help at this time. The dark night of oppression had descended upon China once again. The entire country was in the grip of a terrible fear that was reminiscent of the worst periods during Mao’s reign of terror. It was far too soon even to think of picking up the pieces of his shattered organization and starting over again. Though it had looked so promising a few months ago, taming the Dragon was now a lost cause.





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app