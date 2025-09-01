FIRST RESPONDERS RUSH TO SITE 🏫💥 OF ISRAELI STRIKE IN GAZA CITY, GAZA

On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit Gaza City, Gaza.





Terrorism wants to eliminate the Israeli miracle - but we will win // Yevgeny Dibrov





Saturday, October 7, was a black day. One of those that will forever be etched in the history of the State of Israel and the people of Israel. That bloody Sabbath was the day in which the most Jews were murdered since the Holocaust – a statistic that turns the stomach no less than any picture and video. More than two weeks have passed, and it is still difficult to find words, to tell, or to write. There is no home or family in Israel that has not experienced loss; that has not had loved ones or acquaintances murdered or kidnapped by the damned Hamas terrorists; that has not waited sleeplessly for days in front of the phones for news to come; or that prays for the well-being of a family member who put on a uniform and went out to defend our existence in the country.





The sights and stories from that day will never be erased from personal and collective memory: beheaded babies, raped women, the bodies of soldiers who were desecrated after their fall, people who were slaughtered in their living rooms, and over 200 kidnapped civilians who are still being held hostage in Gaza – including dozens of children, the elderly, and women. These are the faces of evil; the face of Hamas terror, the face of ISIS fundamentalism, the face of evil that cannot help but recall the cruelty of the Nazi war criminals.





But that Saturday, the beautiful face of Israeli society was also revealed. We saw our unity as a people and as a country. People who just a week before had demonstrated at intersections facing each other – enlisted together in the same reserve units, established efficient supply systems for tactical equipment for soldiers on the front lines, volunteered day and night to pack basic supplies for tens of thousands of families left behind, and donated the best of their money to families in the Gaza Strip who were displaced from their homes, their relatives, and their dreams. In these two weeks, as we licked our wounds, we finally saw our strength when we are together.





