© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vanilla Millet Pudding
Ingredients:
2/3 cup HRS Organic Millet
1 + 1/3 cup water (to cook millet)
1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashew (soaked)
1 + 1/4 cup water
3 Tbsp. HRS organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
4 Tbsp. HRS Organic Date Sugar
1/2 tsp. GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
Instructions:
1. Cook the millet in water and let it cool.
2. Blend the cooked millet and the rest of the ingredients together until smooth and creamy
3. Pour the pudding into a container, and chill before serving.
4. Optional: add your favorite fruit toppings with the pudding!