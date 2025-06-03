BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Much 'You' Is Actually You? | Episode 61
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
11 views • 3 months ago

How much of who you are is actually you—and how much is just programming?

In this episode, we’re pulling back the curtain on identity — where it comes from, how it gets shaped, and what it means to finally meet the version of yourself that’s been buried under survival strategies, family roles, cultural expectations, and quiet conditioning.

This isn’t about blaming the past or fixing yourself.

It’s about remembering who you were before the world told you who to be.

It’s about noticing the labels you’ve outgrown, the beliefs you never chose, and the quiet longing inside you that says, “There’s more to me than this.”

We’ll talk about what it really means to live from your authentic self, how to recognize the patterns that keep you stuck, and how sovereignty isn’t just a political word — it’s personal, emotional, and spiritual.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re playing a role you didn’t audition for —  or like you’re ready to stop performing and start living — this conversation is for you.

✨ Ask yourself:

“What part of me am I ready to reclaim?”

Subscribe, share, and invite someone you love into this conversation.

Because remembering who you are… is a revolution.

🔗 Cultivate Elevate → https://cultivateelevate.com/?ref=yhu (Code: YHU10)

☕ Support the show → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

🛍️ Shop Sovereign Sisters Merch → https://sovereignsisters.printful.me

💬 Join the community on Telegram → https://t.me/sovereignsisters

deprogrammingselfawarenesssovereignsistersangelaatkinssovereigncastconsciouslivingidentityreclamationauthenticselfreclaimyouridentityinnersovereigntyrememberwhoyouarehealingfromconditioningspiritualsovereignty
