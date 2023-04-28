BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada, are you fucking serious with this?
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
108 views • 04/28/2023

Redacted, April 12, 2023


The Canadian government blacklisted companies that were sympathetic to the Trucker Convoy and made no attempts to restrict who saw this list, according to new reports. Worse, the government sent this list to foreign banks in order to thwart businesses who they thought were guilty of "wrong think." The list included 201 companies that had shown themselves to be sympathetic to the Freedom Convoy. Under the Emergencies Act, the Trudeau government gave itself the right to seize property including bank accounts. No one has been held accountable for this power grab and probably never will after the inquiry concluded that the emergencies act was "appropriate."


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

canadabanksblacklisted
