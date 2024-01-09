Brandon cory Nagley





The Miami fallen angelic demonic entity footage I forgot to share in last video (undeniable) READ BELOW. Today is 1/9/24. This is video footage I thought I put in my last video then figured out I left this clip out that's undeniable for all those who think nothing happened at the Miami mall incident as I give detail on these beings that are FALLEN and demonic and interdimensional by nature matching what's returning in bible prophecy. So I suggest others read notes of mine in my comments section of my last video of want to understand more with what humanity is soon to deal with on a global level with these fallen angelic ancient beings starting to show again that aren't from some faraway planet but are interdimensional. Just as the biblical ancient giants have been re showing themselves and soon will be out in full force after yeshua ( Jesus) raptures or takes Christians up into heaven to be Protected from the 7 year biblical judgement which we know is extremely imminent as biblical wormwood ( planet x) earths twin sun gets closer to the sun and earth. I'll say right now footage being shared on channels like thirdphaseofmoon is garbage. A cgi video maker released Bologna videos of a creature that looks like the thing in the alien movie called ( alien or aliens) lol. Yes there's demonic things that look like that thought that's NOT what people saw in and outside the Miami Florida mall. In this footage all credits go to the woman on tik Tok and note I HATE tik Tok because me and few others realize why tik Tok was created and it's phoniness though real footage has emerged that needs shown. You'll see in this clip I forgot to add in my last video undeniable footage of a tall dark figure walking past trees. Notice it's height reaches half the tree which NO regular person would look like that and surely wouldn't be BLACK in color telling you even more these thinks are dark as they were described as different looking each one though tall other ones shorter there that was seen. They are described as black with a shiny appearance and big eyes and interdimensional by multiple people spoken. So I'll leave it at that as FEMA and planet x system insider mike from around the world stated last night in my last video that things did occur in miami according to his sources. Yet people won't be told what's really returning. What's coming isn't project blue beam though yes blue beam will be used in the end times and moreso for the antichrist soon ( returning and no not talking Donald T) to deceive masses, but what's coming is real and dark and fallen in nature. And when yeshua ( Jesus) raptures Christians off this earth to escape the 7 year judgement we know all world elites and governments will say that quote "aliens" took people which will be massive deception because Jesus Christ will soon rapture/take up and away Christians into heaven as Christ said in revelation 3;10/ and said in revelation 12:5/1 Thessalonians 5:9/ 1 Thessalonians 4/1st Corinthians 15:51- onward in the bible/ also stated in John 14:3... All bible verses for Christians who want to look it up. Aliens aren't coming to save humanity and take people into heaven but Jesus is though quote "aliens" in reality that are fallen angels will be the excuse soon to why tons of the planets population will vanish in the twinkling of an eye meaning faster than speed of light. I hope Christ is your lord. If not see in my comments section how to accept Christ as Lord with the rest of the notes. Thanks for watching.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVtbX-5_1HE