NATO's Escalation Alert: Canada & Allies Prepare for War with Russia Amid Putin's Nuclear Threats
Maverick News
Maverick News
147 views • 7 months ago

"Join us tonight on Maverick News as we delve into the escalating tensions between NATO and Russia. NATO has called on its allies, including Canada, to brace for a conventional conflict with Russia, amid heightened geopolitical strife. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued stark warnings, suggesting the use of nuclear weapons if Russia faces an attac

Analyzing Putin's nuclear rhetoric: bluff or real threat?
Global repercussions: What would a NATO-Russia conflict mean for the world?
Live expert analysis with Mike Pekarek of Ukraine Defense Support, latest developments, and your questions answered.

 #NATOvsRussia #NuclearThreats #GeopoliticalTensions #MaverickNews"

newsrussiaputinukrainenukeswwiii
