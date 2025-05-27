Tommy Robinson out of jail 4 months early - he thanks Musk, UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘If we didn’t have X, everyone would think I lied’ – Tommy Robinson comes out of jail, thanks Elon Musk for X and slams the UK govt for ‘wielding lawfare as a weapon in order to silence me’.
British Tommy Robinson—an alias for his real name, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—thanked Elon Musk as he walked free from prison on parole after a judge granted him early release.
The exact amount of Musk's contribution to his legal fund is not publicly known, it is estimated to be significant, potentially topping £120,000.
Robinson, 42, was partway through an 18-month jail sentence for violating a court order barring him from repeating libelous allegations against a teenage Syrian refugee, whom he had falsely accused of being a violent bully in school.
He made a documentary film titled Silenced about the boy and the legal consequences Robinson faced for repeating his claims, which he shared on X.
