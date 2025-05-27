Tommy Robinson out of jail 4 months early - he thanks Musk, UK

‘If we didn’t have X, everyone would think I lied’ – Tommy Robinson comes out of jail, thanks Elon Musk for X and slams the UK govt for ‘wielding lawfare as a weapon in order to silence me’.

British Tommy Robinson—an alias for his real name, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—thanked Elon Musk as he walked free from prison on parole after a judge granted him early release.

The exact amount of Musk's contribution to his legal fund is not publicly known, it is estimated to be significant, potentially topping £120,000.

Robinson, 42, was partway through an 18-month jail sentence for violating a court order barring him from repeating libelous allegations against a teenage Syrian refugee, whom he had falsely accused of being a violent bully in school.

He made a documentary film titled Silenced about the boy and the legal consequences Robinson faced for repeating his claims, which he shared on X.

