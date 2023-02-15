Americans are outraged that the Biden administration and major publications ignore the environmental disaster in East Palestine (Ohio). Last week, a train derailment caused a major fire, and huge clouds of toxic chemicals covered the city.

Media write that evacuation orders have been canceled and the authorities said that the area is already safe, but residents complain about polluted air and constant coughing. Many animals in local reservoirs died.





Social networks condemn the government's reaction and ironically call for the renaming of Eastern Palestine to Kyiv, "so that the White House pays attention to it too."