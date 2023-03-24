THIS is the Biden scandal with China they’re TRYING TO HIDE

Glenn Beck





March 23, 2023





There’s a reason why the far-left will stop at nothing to go after President Trump: It’s all a distraction. There’s several failures, missteps, policy decisions, and SCANDALS the Biden Administration would like to keep hidden, and in this clip, Glenn exposes just one of them. He explains the beyond-suspicious business dealings Hunter Biden — and possibly Joe, too — have had with the Chinese energy company CEFC. Is President Biden helping to make DEALS with China — one of our ENEMIES?!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ9kBgG_8ks