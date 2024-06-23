BCT WITH GUEST KEITH BISHOP, PART 1 (EPISODE 49)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Check out this interview with Keith Bishop as we explore his views pertaining to the metabolic approach to combating disease, repurposed medicine and trending correlations between cholesterol, diabetes and cancer.
(June 19, 2024)
My name is Kevin and I had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) with clean scans for almost 2 years and I want to tell you why!