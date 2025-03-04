Detoxify your brain from microplastics - Dr Eric Berg

Did you know that the brain accumulates 7 to 30 times more microplastics than the liver and the kidneys? In this video, I’m going to tell you how to detox microplastics and forever chemicals that can wreak havoc on your health. Forever chemicals can bind with proteins in your blood, creating problems as they bioaccumulate in the body over time. One report found that the average person has 7 grams of plastic in their brain! Plastic recycling is a scam! Only 9% of plastic can actually be recycled, and the majority sinks to the bottom of the ocean. Scientists are working to develop microbes, fungi, and enzymes that can eat plastic, but until those are developed, there are only two things you can do to detoxify your body of microplastics. First, avoid plastic! High-quality deep sleep is vital to detox microplastics from the brain. Inducing autophagy can also detox microplastics. Fasting for at least 18 hours is one of the best ways to induce autophagy. Plastics and forever chemicals create oxidative stress in the body, which can be countered with strong antioxidant systems. Foods high in sulfur, such as garlic, onions, and cruciferous vegetables, can help strengthen your body’s antioxidant networks. NAC and milk thistle are great for detoxification. Try these tips to reduce microplastics: •Use a water filter •Eliminate plastic cutting boards •Avoid dishwasher pods •Switch to biodegradable coffee filters •Use sea salt from an ancient seabed •Choose natural tea bags without plastic •Avoid plastic baby bottles •Use a stainless steel water bottle •Use plastic-free sponges •Avoid canned food and liquids •Use bamboo toothbrushes •Avoid Teflon •Use glass Tupperware •Avoid plastic dental floss •Use 100% organic cotton tampons