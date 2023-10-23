We the People: Both the Solution and the Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For James Madison, the people of the several states were both the source of all power - and thus the ultimate solution to usurpations - but at the same time, the source of many of the problems due to the tendency towards factions - ultimately leading to the majority trampling on the rights of the minority.
Path to Liberty: October 23, 2023