Ancient city discovered at supermarket construction site in Mexico - HaloNews

A residential site dating back to the Toltec civilization has been uncovered, along with human remains and figurines, in Tula de Allende in Mexico. The location had been earmarked for the construction of a Walmart store.





The National Institute of Archeology and History intervened when the construction permit was requested, leading to the investigation that uncovered the archaeological remains, such as square and rectangular rooms, floors, corridors, open areas, construction fillings, rammed floors, walls, and even ancient garbage cans.

