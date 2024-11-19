Targeting a Humanitarian Center and Arresting Dozens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces surrounded Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem city, raided citizens' homes and closed all entrances to the camp, detained more than 30 citizens and took the "Ibdaa Cultural Centre" as an interrogation centre.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 18/11/2024
