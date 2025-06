Kurt Schlichter Predicts the Attacks the Left Will Use in Attempt to Remain in Control in 2024

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh

And for EVEN MORE—tune in to The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on Salem Radio Network affiliates across the country, 5 days a week from 12—3 PM ET





To listen live, turn on post notifications on YouTube, check your local affiliates, or head to https://charliekirk.com





source:

https://rumble.com/v2orr4o-kurt-schlichter-predicts-the-attacks-the-left-will-use-in-attempt-to-remain.html