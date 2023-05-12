Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on May 11.





▪️ In Bryansk region, Ukrainian UAVs undertook the attack at oil depot near Klintsy.





As a result of the detonation, the concrete base and the oil storage tank were damaged.





▪️ Another attack of the UAVs in Bryansk region was carried out in the city of Starodub.





At least three munitions were dropped on the military recruitment office building. No serious damage was reported as a result of the incident.





▪️ The AFU continue strikes on the village of Tetkino in Kursk Region.





The attack knocked out a power substance, resulting in power outages in neighboring communities.





▪️ Russian Air Force again bombed AFU facilities in Chernihiv Region.





Powerful explosions are reported locally in the areas of Shostka and Novhorod-Sivers'kyi.





▪️The Wagner PMC's assault groups continue to press the Ukrainian units last entrenchment on the outskirts of Bakhmut.





The advance parties are attacking from the north and south simultaneously, trying to flank the complex of high-rise buildings on Jubilee Street.





▪️ The AFU command once again launched a series of counterattacks on the flanks of the advancing group in Bakhmut, aiming to push Russian forces away from the road to Chasiv Yar.





In the area of Bohdanivka, the AFU managed to move the contact line away from the vital route.





▪️ The assault operation to capture the Avdiivka entrenchment continues: Russian units are advancing simultaneously from several directions.





In the Kam'yanka and Opytne areas, several AFU entrenchments have been liberated and the control zones have been significantly expanded.