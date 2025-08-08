BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Alexis Rosentool (pedo priest) has just been sentenced to 19 years jail! - Aussie Cossack👏
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
3
126 views • 1 month ago

❗️Alexis Rosentool has just been sentenced to 19 years jail! 👏 

🥂Aussie Cossack celebrates the news from inside the Russian Consulate in Sydney 🍾 

@AussieCossack

More about this and how Simeon (Aussie Cossack) helped this happen, partial from article link below: 

Alexis Rosentool was found guilty on June 20 of child sexual abuse dating from the 1980s and 2000s, when he was a priest in the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) in Sydney.

The Herald (biased) revealed Simeon Boikov, aka Aussie Cossack, had collaborated with police to convince victims to speak up and bring down Rosentool.

The case unexpectedly landed Boikov in the Russian consulate, where he remains after 930 days, having fled there after being arrested for breaching a suppression order over Rosentool’s name.

https://www.snapnetwork.org/_sheep_do_not_judge_their_shepherd_sermon_after_child_abuse_conviction_shocks_victims

