BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lost Book of Enki Tablet I Reupload
Angelino
Angelino
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 6 months ago
EDIT: I had to reupload this because there was a black scene near the beginning which is now a Star Trek ship when Enlil and his spouse took off. I just noticed this and it is now fixed. Thanks for watching guys


The Lost Book of Enki is a telling of the Sumerian tales from Enki's perspective. This is a longer one, half an hour long and that includes audio editing. The video itself is 33 minutes long, the shortest one I've seen so far. The others are about a few minutes longer. I tried to make this as short as possible because social media conditions us into a short attention span. I try to make these as entertaining as I could to not bore you to death. The movie I used for some of the scenes is called Battlefield Earth. Its about a more advanced race of beings that come to Earth and use the species as a slave race to mine for gold. Enjoy guys :)

Just in case you guys have been wondering, most of the music I've been using for these tablets are from Final Fantasy 7-10. If you're ever curious about the songs anywhere just LMK.

Keywords
lovealiensanunnakianarchygoldenkislave race
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy