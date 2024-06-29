BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BASES2024 Summer - Thomas Mikey Jensen on Mars M18 anomalies
TheBasesProject
61 views • 10 months ago

BASES2024 Summer seminars continue.The was or is Life on Mars?  Thomas gives a short lecture on the Mars anomlies, as taken by the various NASA-JPL Mars satellite images over the years.

Part of the Bases project annual seminars and lecture series since 2012. Thomas covers many anomalies, and gives an astute analysis of the

Thomas is part of the wider Astro-Archeological community.   He is also cofounder of spacelinktv, with his partner Dollie, who reads a section during this talk.

See the full series on Basestv.com 

marsbases projectanolmliesastro-archeologicalthomas mikey jensen
