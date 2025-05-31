BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Carlos Alcaraz Survives Tough Test at French Open 2025 | Into Fourth Round After Dzumhur Scare 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, battled through a challenging third-round match against Damir Dzumhur at Roland Garros 2025. After cruising through the first two sets, Alcaraz was pushed into a fourth by a resilient Dzumhur, who fought despite leg injuries. The Spaniard ultimately prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that tested his focus and endurance. Watch the full update on his path to a potential back-to-back title! 🎾🇫🇷


#FrenchOpen2025 #CarlosAlcaraz #ytshorts #viralvideo #tennis #RolandGarros #TennisNews #GrandSlam #Alcaraz #TennisHighlights #SportsUpdate #ATP #Paris2025

