BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSED: Tate Brothers in their Own Words w/ Common Sense Skeptic *WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT*
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
553 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 7 months ago


Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shopShow more

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308

Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah

Miles Franklin: Get access to Miles Franklin private price list – email them at [email protected] and tell them “Sarah Sent Me”

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Common Sense Skeptic joins the program to breakdown the allegations and indictments against the Tate brothers, the social media phenoms who have 40 million followers. He explains the lawsuits ongoing and we deconstruct the truth by looking at the best sources possible, the Tates themselves. We also share clips from the victims attorney and other witnesses. The show is an eye opening expose of the Tate brothers. You can follow the Common Sense Skeptic on his social media channels at https://www.youtube.com/@commonsenseskeptic or in Twitter/X at https://x.com/c_s_skeptic

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Show less

Keywords
contentsafedistribution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy