Garden Pest Solution & Ox Tail Stew 🤩🐶

I think I’ve found a lasting solution to a garden pest problem. I found a device with a flashing strobe light and audible tone that drives pests crazy! 😆 I also harvested some of my carrots and made a delicious Ox Tail Stew made in Instant Pot:

https://youtu.be/1QvXzyRCKaM?si=RARmJnMTm4IKeyWS

I also met some wonderful people, one of whom is a fellow YouTube creator, Ciaran: Lone Hiker, this channel emphasizes outdoor living while residing in the suburbs or city.

https://youtu.be/lllR_Fa6vt8?si=X_rA5XEk3F-xz_Lj











"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll