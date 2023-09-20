THE FALL OF THE FBI : An FBI veteran explains how the Mueller-Comey cabal turned the FBI from a “swear to tell the truth” law-enforcement agency to a politicized intelligence organization.

https://www.trunews.com/stream/red-faced-pentagon-can-t-explain-delay-in-finding-missing-f-35



Americans have lost faith in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an institution they once regarded as the world’s greatest law-enforcement agency. Thomas Baker spent many years with the FBI and is deeply troubled by this loss of faith. Specific lapses have come to light and each is thoroughly discussed in this book: Why did they happen? What changed? The answer begins days after the 9/11 attacks when the FBI underwent a significant change in culture.

To understand how far the Bureau has fallen, this book shows the crucial role played by the FBI and its agents in past decades. It was quite often, as the listener will see from these firsthand experiences, a fun-filled adventure with exciting skyjackings, kidnappings, and bank robberies. At the same time, the listener will see the reverence the Bureau had for the Constitution and the concern agents held for the rights of each American.

This book is not mere memoir—it is history. From the shooting of President Reagan and the death of Princess Diana to the TWA 800 crash and even getting marching orders from St. Mother Teresa, Baker’s story shows how the FBI has played a pivotal role in our country’s history.