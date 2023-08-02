© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They're going to keep doing this to Trump: Victor Davis Hanson | Rob Schmitt Tonight
On Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Victor Davis Hanson reacts to the indictment of Donald Trump for Jan.6th.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_LlR3Y3-LA