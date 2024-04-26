The United States' "All Seeing Eye" Technology [CREEPER CUT]





ARGUS is a Wide Area Persistence Stare (WAPS) Camera funded by DARPA. With most of it's parts classified by the United States Government, it's the world's highest definition camera. As ARGUS floats overhead for months at a time, it dragnet tracks every moving person and vehicle and chronographs their movements.





Key Capabilities





- 1.8 Billion pixel camera





- Able to scope an area of about 15 square miles from 17,500 feet above surface level.





- Able to store 1 million terabytes of video a day.





- Capable of seeing objects six inches small on the ground.





- Up to 65 separate windows without interrupting the camera's main footage stream.





- Able to track every moving object within a 15 square mile area.





