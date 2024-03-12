Pitiful Animal





March 12, 2024





Lesha was an abandoned puppy on ice with serious legs injuries

The boy had a bad owner who caused his legs hurt and left him outside in the cold

Volunteers from the @odinhusky_msk rescue team were passing by and heard the boy groaning.

The little dog was limping on the cold ice while groaning in pain, making everyone cry.

Lesha was initially scared and timid when someone approached, he dodged and didn't let anyone touch him.

The volunteers persisted in persuading him. He finally saw the sincerity in their eyes

Lesha let his guard down and approached them hoping for help

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oL_auSnd4YQ