Nancy Pelosi's Presidio Park payout under House investigation

RealClearPolitics reporter Phil Wegmann details how lawmakers are slamming the Biden administration for giving Nancy Pelosi's district more than $365M in tax payer dollars for parks and a new bill aimed at Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
