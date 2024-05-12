Police using tear gas to stop anti-Israel protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., discusses the report that the DNC is preparing for possible plot by protesters to disrupt the Chicago convention on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html