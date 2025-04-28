BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1040 “What is the meaning of life”
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 4 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1040 “What is the meaning of life”


Scripture: Malachi 3:6 does not change.


SYNOPSIS: What is the meaning of life? We are going to study this topic today. Has the answer been the same from the time Adam was created till the end of days? It the meaning the same men and women, Jew and Gentiles? Let us begin by setting up the standards first with the 6 different verses. Get your notebooks ready for today’s lesson.


VERSES: Malachi 3:6 does not change. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:18 not until. Hebrews 13:8 3rd standard. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 meaning of life 1. Revelation 20:12-13 meaning of life humans 2. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:28 meaning of life 3. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:9-14 weighed, researched, corrected. B’resheet (Gen) 2:7 LOFR for the word “life”. Mattiyahu (Mat) 6:25-33 YESHUA tells us the meaning of life. Mishal (Proverbs) 4:13-22 discipline leads to life. No discipline leads to death. Mark 13:32-38 the spirit indeed is eager, but human nature is weak. Psalm 139:21-24 Test me, and know my thoughts.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy