EPISODE 33: QUANTIFY "CLIMATE CHANGE"

Any agenda that is used to dangerously upend our way of life, must carry the burden of proof every step of the way. If you assert that the world is going to end due to our utilization of fossil fuels, then the first thing we all need to say is, “prove it”. To what extent has our consumption negatively effected the entire planet adversely? Give me exact numbers. If you are unable to do that, then how can you come up with a measured response that will effectively mitigate our impact without potentially making things worse for the planet and our civilization? If you wish to switch to solar and wind in place of nuclear, then the responsibility of showing that these alternatives meet or exceed the demands of nuclear, falls to you. In addition, the environmental impact and produced waist would have to be less than the production of nuclear from start to finish otherwise you will end up environmentally robbing Peter to pay Pall, putting us back into the danger zone which is the foundation of your original thesis. The fact that this is yet another topic that is disallowed in the public square, furthers my apprehension to its current application. It is clear to me through observation alone that the “Climate Change” campaign is propaganda at its finest. It is built on a stack of brittle cards that will not long bear the weight of illogical assertions and policies fueled by wishful imagination instead of scientific fact. Unfortunately the proponents of climate alarmism have placed themselves, ironically so, as the arbiters of destruction. Our biggest existential threat to the survival of our species is not the use of fossil fuels, but the willingness of the radically misguided, the ignorant, and the self serving to trade resources necessary to human sustenance for lab grown meat that’s too expensive to mass produce, solar power that cannot meet our current demand, wind power that cannot meet our current demand and the increased environmental impact that they all contribute to. Environmental responsibility is a much needed concern and should always be considered when creating systems of production and consumption. That being said, we can never hope to develop solutions without first quantifying the problem.





ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-33-QUANTIFY-CLIMATE-CHANGE-e287hn1