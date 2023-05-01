The Bystander Effect - #SolutionsWatch October 19, 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-bystander/
The bystander effect describes a seeming paradox: the more people who are around to help in a given emergency, the less likely that any one individual will actually stop to help. Today James dives into the psychology underlying the bystander effect and explains how we can flip this quirk of human cognition on its head to help change the world for the better.