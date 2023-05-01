BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Bystander Effect - #SolutionsWatch October 19, 2021
What is happening
What is happening
05/01/2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-bystander/

The bystander effect describes a seeming paradox: the more people who are around to help in a given emergency, the less likely that any one individual will actually stop to help. Today James dives into the psychology underlying the bystander effect and explains how we can flip this quirk of human cognition on its head to help change the world for the better.

corbettreportsocial experimentsolutionswatchthe corbett report official lbry channelthe bystander effectoctober 19 2021
